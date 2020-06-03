First Vande Bharat Mission from Dubai lands at Coimbatore airport

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The first Vande Bharat mission flight, carrying 180 passengers from Dubai, arrived at the City International Airport in the early hours of today.

The Air India Express (IX 1611) landing after a gap of over two months had 94 Male, 66 female (adult) 17 Children (male.5 Female 12) and three

Infant (Male two and female one).

The repatriation flight was scheduled to be landed yesterday, but postponed for today due to slot constraints and arrived at 0030 Hours, Air Port sources said.

Majority of the passengers hailed from Tamil Nadu and some from Karnataka and Puducherry.

The medical team at the air port collected the swab samples of all the passengers for PCR-based Covid-19 tests.

As usual there will be institutional quarantine for all the passengers for one week, either at hotels or places of their choice, expenses to be borne by them and will be followed by seven day home quarantine .

Those positive will be immediately taken to the hospital.