Five more Bangladeshis held in Tirupur for illegal stay

Coimbatore : Five Bangladeshi migrants were arrested today from Tirupur on grounds of not having proper documents. It was only two days ago that Tirupur police arrested three others who were working in knitwear units.

Following interrogation, it was revealed that more such illegal immigrants were staying in the area. Searches resulted in nabbing five more today.

The five – Ashraful Ismal, Al-Ameen Farhat Hosan, Bolas Chandra Sorkar and Roni -were working in garment factories in the area, police said.

All were produced before a court in Tirupur and later taken to jail in Chennai.