  • Download mobile app
01 Jun 2020, Edition - 1784, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Telangana CM decides to extend lockdown till June 30 in containment zones.
  • Curbs are being eased but lowering of guard is not an option: PM Modi
  • Could tackle this crisis as Modi started readying 6 years ago: Yogi
  • Govt rejects Flipkart’s plan to enter food retail
Travel

Coimbatore

Five positive cases in Coimbatore, 16 in salem, one in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

June 1, 2020

Coimbatore : After a gap of nearly one month, Coimbatore reported five fresh Covid-19 positive cases, even as Salem witnessed 16 positive cases today.

All the five cases reported in Coimbatore were imported cases, either arrived by flight or road in the last 24 hours, official sources said, adding that all the 146 persons (one death from Chennai) affected in the city were discharged.

Out of 16 new cases in Salem, 10 are reported in corporation limits and six imported cases, taking active cases to 192 so far, they said.

Nilgiris also reported one case, even as all 14 patients were discharged.

There are no new cases reported from Erode and Tirupur.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿