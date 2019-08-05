  • Download mobile app
05 Aug 2019, Edition - 1483, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 29 killed in 2 shootings in 2 US cities in 13 hours
  • Union Cabinet meets at PM Modi’s residence
  • Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on Jammu and Kashmir shortly.
Travel

Coimbatore

Flood alert on Bhavani banks, people advised to move to safer places

Covai Post Network

August 5, 2019

Coimbatore : A flood alert has been sounded to the people residing on the banks of the Bhavani river in Mettupalayam, following the likely discharge of surplus water from Pilloor reservoir, which is getting good inflow of water.

The catchment area of Pilloor dam is receiving heavy southwest monsoon. An inflow of 10,000 cusecs of surplus water was recorded in the dam, a statement from District Collector K Rajamani said today.

In view this, the dam level is expected to reach its full capacity of 100 ft and it is decided to discharge 6,000 cusecs of water, which would result in the Bhavani in spate, he said.

People residing on the banks of the river are cautioned not to venture into the river or attempt to cross it and advised to move to safer places, Rajamani said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿