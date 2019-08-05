Flood alert on Bhavani banks, people advised to move to safer places

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A flood alert has been sounded to the people residing on the banks of the Bhavani river in Mettupalayam, following the likely discharge of surplus water from Pilloor reservoir, which is getting good inflow of water.

The catchment area of Pilloor dam is receiving heavy southwest monsoon. An inflow of 10,000 cusecs of surplus water was recorded in the dam, a statement from District Collector K Rajamani said today.

In view this, the dam level is expected to reach its full capacity of 100 ft and it is decided to discharge 6,000 cusecs of water, which would result in the Bhavani in spate, he said.

People residing on the banks of the river are cautioned not to venture into the river or attempt to cross it and advised to move to safer places, Rajamani said.