Flood alert on the banks of Bhavani river in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts

Coimbatore : Flood alerts have been sounded to the people living on the banks of Bhavani river in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, as nearly 30,000 cusecs of water is being released from Pilloor dam, following heavy inflow due to incessant rains.

The dam is receiving 30,000 cusecs of water from Nilgiris district dams and considering the safety of the dam, which stands at 97 feet as against the full capacity of 100 feet, similar quantity of water is being released, which results Bhavani river in spate in Mettupalayam area.

In view of this people living in low lying areas are asked to move to safer places, even as there was the possibility of inflow receding to 20,000 cusecs later in the day, official sources said.

Meanwhile, Upper Bhavai dam in Nilgiris is brimming to full following continuous rains for the last few days and excess water is flowing down to Mettupalayam.

The district administration has decided to release 240 cucses of water Friday afternoon and alerted the people living in Athikadavu and Pilloor areas to move to safer places.

The administration declared a holiday to schools in Kundah taluk.

Meanwhile, inflow to Mettur dam in Salem district was increased to 34,722 cusecs Friday from 8,347 cuses, following heavy discharge from the dams in neighbouring Karnataka, they said.

The dam level was 114.83 feet and availability at 82.78 TMC, even as 2,500 cusecs is being released for irrigation of Delta districts and 500 cusecs for East and West canal irrigation.

Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu is receiving 16,725 cusecs from Krishnaraj Sagar and 500 cusecs from Kabini in Karnataka, which increased the inflow to the Dam to 33,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs Thursday.