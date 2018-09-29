  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
29 Sep 2018, Edition - 1173, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘Many dead’ in Indonesia quake-tsunami, reports AFP
  • Something big has happened’: Home minister Rajnath Singh hints at strikes in Pakistan
  • Idli, dosa will outlast pizza, burgers: Vice President Naidu
  • Woman befriends politician on social media, cheats him of Rs 9 lakhs
  • Railways alerts RPF over Rohingya exodus to Kerala
Travel

Coimbatore

Flood alert sounded on the banks of Nallaru

Covai Post Network

September 29, 2018

Coimbatore : Flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks oif Nallaru in Avanashi in nearby Tirupur District, following heavy inflow into the river due to heavy rains.

The administration on Saturday advised the people to move to safer places from the banks in Pazhankarai, Avanashi, Sevur, as the river might overflow, official sources said.

It also warned the tourists and general public not not to venture near Panchalinga water falls near Udumalpet in that district, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿