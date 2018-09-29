Flood alert sounded on the banks of Nallaru

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Flood alert has been sounded to the people living on the banks oif Nallaru in Avanashi in nearby Tirupur District, following heavy inflow into the river due to heavy rains.

The administration on Saturday advised the people to move to safer places from the banks in Pazhankarai, Avanashi, Sevur, as the river might overflow, official sources said.

It also warned the tourists and general public not not to venture near Panchalinga water falls near Udumalpet in that district, they said.