தமிழில்

Coimbatore

Flyover construction: MLA blames Govt for delay

by Covai Post Network

November 7, 2017

Member of Legislative Assembly from Singanallur constituency N. Karthick on Tuesday blamed the AIADMK Government for the delay in the construction of flyovers in the city.

Talking to media persons here, he said street lights have not been installed on the Irugur bridge even after two years of its inauguration. “There have been several accidents on the bridge and five persons have lost their lives so far,” he said.

“The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs. 19 crores. The State Government has not taken any steps to provide street light facility there. The highways department should do the needful,” he added.

The foundation stone for the Gandhipuram flyover was laid by the DMK Government during the ‘Semmozhi Maanadu’. “But after the AIADMK came to power, the plan for the flyover changed,” Karthick alleged.

According to him, the Gandhipuram flyover constructed at a cost of Rs. 195 crores was going to be ineffective as “they have been inaugurated even before the work is over”.

Coimbatore
