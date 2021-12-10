Focus in conference on manufacturing,technology and design

Covai Post Network

The 8th International and 29th All India Manufacturing Technology, Design and Research Conference (AIMTDR-2021) jointly organised by the Departments of Mechanical Engineering of PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, Coimbatore got underway on Thursday at Coimbatore.The three day meet was inaugurated by Mr. T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD – Tata Steel Ltd., and President – CII.

He spoke about the transformation that was taking place in the field of manufacturing.

Shri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions delivered the presidential address. Dr. K. Prakasan, Principal incharge, PSG College of Technology and Dr P. V. Mohanram, Secretary, PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research felicitated the gathering. Eminent personalities across the globe delivered keynote and memorial lectures on diverse fields of manufacturing. The presentation of more than 180 research papers formed pert of the conference.

The All India Manufacturing Technology, Design and Research Conference (AIMTDR) is one of the prestigious international conferences in

manufacturing. The manufacturing industry world over is undergoing phenomenal transformations and in view of this, the conference is aptly titled “Transformational changes in manufacturing”.

This conference facilitated fruitful interaction among technocrats, academicians, researchers, practicing engineers, corporate executives, industrialists, start-up professionals and

budding engineers.