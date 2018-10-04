Ford introduces compact sedan Aspire in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Ford India introduced Aspire, the new version of its compact sedan, which is the most growing segment in the car industry, according to a top company official here.

In 2017, the sales of compact sedan stood at 410,000 in the country, and in 2018 it was projected to touch 478,000, Ford India parts, supply and logistics general manager

R Kanakaraj said on the sidelines of the launch.

About the general market and impact of increasing fuel prices, he said though there was some impact on sales, the compact sedan segment was witnessing a growth.

On the new Aspire, he said it was the only compact sedans in the country to come with a first-in-class five-year or 1-lakh km warranty, which included two-year factory warranty and a three-year extended one.

About the proposal to come out with electric vehicles, Kanakaraj said the company has already signed an MoU with Mahindra for this and both the teams were on the job. It was also proposed to introduce an SUV, which could be expected soon.