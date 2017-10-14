Forest officials revive elephant

Forest Department officials on Saturday managed to revive a 50-year-old female elephant, which was found fainted in a maize farm near Karadimadai.

According to sources, three elephants including a calf, entered the farm on Friday night. Soon villagers noticed an elephant lying unconscious in the farm and the other two moving around it.

On information, around 25 officials, along with veterinarian Dr. Vennila rushed to the spot. However, they could not go hear the elephant as the other two were standing near it.

Immediately, officials brought a tamed elephant, Pari from Chadivayal and managed to drive back the two elephants into forests. Assisted by a poclain, Pari lifted the ailing elephant to help the medical team provide treatment.

After diagnosing that the pachyderm was totally dehydrated, officials gave 25 vials of glucose and anti-biotics. Later the elephant got up and moved to the nearby jungle, sources added.