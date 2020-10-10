Former CPI MLA Karunakaran passes away

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Former CPIM MLA, K C Karunakaran

passed away here Saturday due to age related illness.

He was 74 and leaves a son. His wife predeceased him three years ago, party sources said.

Karunakaran represented Singanallur constituency in the city from 2001 to 2006 and was State executive member of the party for last 23 years and Coimbatore district CPIM secretary from 1997 to 2001.

The body was kept at the party office for the party cadre and public to pay homage before cremating at the electric crematorium in Papanaicken Palayam, they said.