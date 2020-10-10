  • Download mobile app
10 Oct 2020, Edition - 1915, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Kerala Power Minister M M Mani says he has tested positive for #COVID19.
  • Gujarat is Modi’s soul, says Vijay Rupani
  • Rising recovery rate, falling active cases prove success of Centre-led Covid-19 containment strategy: Harsh Vardhan
Travel

Coimbatore

Former CPI MLA Karunakaran passes away

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2020

Coimbatore: Former CPIM MLA, K C Karunakaran
passed away here Saturday due to age related illness.

He was 74 and leaves a son. His wife predeceased him three years ago, party sources said.

Karunakaran represented Singanallur constituency in the city from 2001 to 2006 and was State executive member of the party for last 23 years and Coimbatore district CPIM secretary from 1997 to 2001.

The body was kept at the party office for the party cadre and public to pay homage before cremating at the electric crematorium in Papanaicken Palayam, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿