  • Download mobile app
01 Mar 2020, Edition - 1692, Sunday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Parambir Singh appointed as new Mumbai Police Commissioner.
  • 6 people dead in Meerut due to Swine Flu.
  • No end to delay tactics in the Nirbhaya case, rapist Akshay files fresh mercy plea.
  • Key Article 370 hearing on Monday, Supreme Court to decide on pleas challenging Article 370.
Travel

Coimbatore

Former CS launches new social forum to work for underprivilged 

Covai Post Network

March 1, 2020

Coimbatore : Former Chief Secretary, P Ram Mohan Rao Sunday launched a new social forum, which will fight for the cause of underprivileged and downtrodden and ensure to reach equal benefits to them, which would later converted as a political forum. 

Announcing Dr R M R Forum at a State level conference of Boyar Community held here, Rao said that it will work for the cause and progress of backward and downtrodden section of society.

As part of expanding the forum he would visit across Tamil Nadu and meet leaders of various organisation working for such people and bring them on a single platform, Rao said.

A massive procession was held in Madurai last month and such meetings will be organised in all the districts to meet the people, he said.

Rao said that he would take efforts to bring together those who have so far excluded from politics and power and also those most  backward community leaders and make the forum a major and strong organisation.

Giving a hint that the forum will be converted into a political forum, Rao said that it will try to create a situation, where there was no poor or slave in the society. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿