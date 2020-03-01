Former CS launches new social forum to work for underprivilged 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Former Chief Secretary, P Ram Mohan Rao Sunday launched a new social forum, which will fight for the cause of underprivileged and downtrodden and ensure to reach equal benefits to them, which would later converted as a political forum.

Announcing Dr R M R Forum at a State level conference of Boyar Community held here, Rao said that it will work for the cause and progress of backward and downtrodden section of society.

As part of expanding the forum he would visit across Tamil Nadu and meet leaders of various organisation working for such people and bring them on a single platform, Rao said.

A massive procession was held in Madurai last month and such meetings will be organised in all the districts to meet the people, he said.

Rao said that he would take efforts to bring together those who have so far excluded from politics and power and also those most backward community leaders and make the forum a major and strong organisation.

Giving a hint that the forum will be converted into a political forum, Rao said that it will try to create a situation, where there was no poor or slave in the society.