  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
09 Apr 2018, Edition - 1000, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • More than 225 artists, 80 percent of them women, volunteered to paint the station free of cost
  • Crude bomb blast at Dum Dum railway line, 1 injured in bomb explosion, 10 crude bombs recovered so far
  • Before the PNB scam broke, Nirav Modi and Choksi left India with their families. A case was registered against them soon after
  • Cong calls for day-long fast to promote peace and harmony, BJP releases video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast
  • Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP announces first list of 72 candidates
  • Bitcoins in India have been trading at more than Rs 10 lakh each, while people are investing amounts ranging from Rs 3,000 to several lakhs of rupees

Coimbatore

Fortune Wealth in pact with Federal Bank to provide NRIs portfolio services

Covai Post Network

April 7, 2018

Coimbatore: City-registered stock broking firm Fortune Wealth Management has partnered with Federal Bank to provide portfolio investment services to NRIs.

It would help those living abroad to invest in equity markets without losing the NRI status of their savings. Federal Bank has branches across India and GCC, while Fortune Wealth is listed on BSE, NSE, MCX and depository participant of CDSL.

Fortune Managing Director Jose C. Abraham expressed pleasure in being associated with Federal Bank to offer NRIs hassle-free facility to invest in lucrative capital market.

Ravi Ranjit who heads international marketing of Federal Bank,said, “The bank being a major player in NRI segment is always forefront in delivering the most contemporary technology enabled products and exemplary services upholding its mantra, digital at the fore and human at the core.”

ALSO READ : https://www.covaipost.com/coimbatore/mumbai-court-order-to-rein-in-multiplex-food-prices-brings-cheer-to-many/

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿