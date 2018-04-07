Fortune Wealth in pact with Federal Bank to provide NRIs portfolio services

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: City-registered stock broking firm Fortune Wealth Management has partnered with Federal Bank to provide portfolio investment services to NRIs.

It would help those living abroad to invest in equity markets without losing the NRI status of their savings. Federal Bank has branches across India and GCC, while Fortune Wealth is listed on BSE, NSE, MCX and depository participant of CDSL.

Fortune Managing Director Jose C. Abraham expressed pleasure in being associated with Federal Bank to offer NRIs hassle-free facility to invest in lucrative capital market.

Ravi Ranjit who heads international marketing of Federal Bank,said, “The bank being a major player in NRI segment is always forefront in delivering the most contemporary technology enabled products and exemplary services upholding its mantra, digital at the fore and human at the core.”

ALSO READ : https://www.covaipost.com/coimbatore/mumbai-court-order-to-rein-in-multiplex-food-prices-brings-cheer-to-many/