Foundation stone for new buildings at Medical College laid

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palanisamy Friday laid foundation stone for the construction of new buildings on the Coimbatore Medical Collegel premises here.

The new buildings will accommodate 100 additional medical students and other necessary infrastructure needed for the college, official

sources said.

The ceremony was held through videoconferencing and district Collector, K Rajamani, Medical College dean, Dr P Kalidasu and senior Health

department officials were present at the spot.

The Rs.80 crore project will include a four-storey building, which will have examination, lecture and demonstration halls, they said.

There will be two four-storey buildings for boys and girls hostels and another block will be for administration department and library and the construction is expected to be completed in about six months.

Once the building is completed, medical college will approach the Medical Council of India for increasing the student intake from the 150

to 250, they said.