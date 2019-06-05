Four arrested for gold robbery within 30 hours

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police today arrested four persons, including a woman law student, allegedly involved in the robbing of a jewellery shop employee of 840 grams of gold worth after creating a deliberate accident yesterday.

The employee Ramamurthy was going on a moped with the jewels to catch a bus to Dharapuram yesterday morning, when a motorcycle hit him from behind at Ramar Koil Street, resulting in his fall, police said.

The CCTV footage showed that even as the man who hit Ramamurthy’s moped was going back to help the victim, two persons on a scooter on the pretext of helping Ramamurthy, snatched the bag containing the ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh, police said.

Based on the footage, a special police team managed to nab one Raja, who hit the motorcycle from behind and on his confession one Badarinath, a former staff of the jewellery shop, who had given the tip about the travel plan of

Ramamurthy, they said.

Both the accused revealed the plan and the identity of others– Daniel and his wife Sangeetha, a 3rd year law student– involved in the robbery.,

After monitoring their movement, police arrested the couple going in a car at a traffic signal on Avanashi Road, police said..

Police recovered 246 grams of ornaments from Badrinath and 444 grams from the couple, along with the car and a motorcycle, thus solving the case within 30 hours