14 Jul 2020, Edition - 1827, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Four employees of Emerald jewellery unit test positive, unit closed

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2020

Coimbatore : A gold jewels manufacturing unit in Rakkipalayam on the outskirts was closed, as four of its employees tested positive for Covid-19 today.

A large number of workers, including from various districts of Tamil Nadu and Northern parts of India, are engaged in the manufacturing
of gold jewels in the unit (Emerald Jewels) near Thudiyalur.

One of the employees, staying in the company hostel was suffering from fever and cold three days ago and test results showed him as Covid-19 positive.

Nine others staying with him were also subjected to testing and three of them tested positive and shifted to the hospital.

The unit was sprayed with disinfectants and temporarily closed and other employees were directed to home-quarantine themselves.

Meanwhile, three staff of Income Tax department here tested positive and admitted to the ESI hospital.

A total of 39 employees of the department had undergone coronavirus infection test a couple of days ago, after the Income Tax commissioner was admitted to a private hospital, following Covid-19 symptoms.

The remaining staff are asked to quarantine.

