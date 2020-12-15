  • Download mobile app
15 Dec 2020
Four held for chain snatching and other thefts

Covai Post Network

December 15, 2020

Four men were arrested by the rural police on Monday for their involvement in a series of chain snatching and vehicle thefts. V Ragupathy, 34, K Malleeswaran, 31, from Kottur Malayandipattinam, A Suryajegadeesh, 27, from Thensangampalayam near Kottur, and P Sabarinathan, 24, from Pongaliyur near Anaimalai, were held.

Suryajegadeesh and Ragupathy were held during a vehicle check after police intercepted them after learning that the registration number of the two-wheeler they rode, did not belong to them.

The duo confessed to the police that they along with Malleeswaran and Sabarinathan had stolen a car, two motorcycles and snatched 13 sovereigns of gold chains from three women. Five lakh, gold chains and stolen vehicles were also recovered from them. They were produced before a judicial magistrate court and later remanded in custody.

