Four held for chain snatching and other thefts

Four men were arrested by the rural police on Monday for their involvement in a series of chain snatching and vehicle thefts. V Ragupathy, 34, K Malleeswaran, 31, from Kottur Malayandipattinam, A Suryajegadeesh, 27, from Thensangampalayam near Kottur, and P Sabarinathan, 24, from Pongaliyur near Anaimalai, were held.

Suryajegadeesh and Ragupathy were held during a vehicle check after police intercepted them after learning that the registration number of the two-wheeler they rode, did not belong to them.

The duo confessed to the police that they along with Malleeswaran and Sabarinathan had stolen a car, two motorcycles and snatched 13 sovereigns of gold chains from three women. Five lakh, gold chains and stolen vehicles were also recovered from them. They were produced before a judicial magistrate court and later remanded in custody.