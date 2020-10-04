  • Download mobile app
04 Oct 2020, Edition - 1909, Sunday
Coimbatore

Four killed in collision between two cars in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 4, 2020

Coimbatore :Four inmates of a car were killed in an head on collision with another car in Pethikuttai on Sathyamamgaam road in the rural limits late Saturday night, police said Sunday.

According to police, the car with four persons, aged around 45 years and hailing from Thondamuthur on the outskirts, coming to Sirumugai in the district from Satyamangalam in Erode district, collided head on with
another car coming from opposite direction, resulting in their spot death.

Three persons in the car coming from opposite direction escaped with minor injuries.

On information, senior police officials rushed to the spot and sent the victims to Mettupaalayam Government hospital in an ambulance, they said.

Sirumugai police have registered a case and investigations on.

