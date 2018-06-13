  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Four penalised for possessing and selling venison

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Four persons, including three women, were penalised for possessing and selling venison in Mettupalayam.

On a tip off that deer meat was being sold in Vellipalayam, Forest Department officials rushed there two days ago and found meat in a house belonging to Abila alias Prema, who told the officials that she had purchased it from one Rajkumar.

Prema had sold the meat to two others Nanjammal and another Prema, even as Rajkumar went missing.The officials seized four kilos of venison.

Officials managed to nab him on Tuesday evening, who told them that he had taken the carcass of the deer, being dragged by a dog and given to Abila to sell so that they could share the money. The department collected a penalty of Rs. 20,000 each from Rajkumar and Abila, while Rs. 5,000 each was taken from Nanjammal and Prema as a penalty. The four were released with a warning.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿