Four-year-old sexually assaulted by 13-year-old neighbour

A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 13-year-old boy at Madukkarai on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was playing outside her house, from where she went missing suddenly. Her mother started searching her in the neighbourhood, when she found the boy, their neighbour, coming out of a toilet.

The girl also came out of the toilet after a few minutes. On questioning she revealed the incident to her mother.

Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, Perur All Women Police registered a case against the boy Section 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He was arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate, who sent him to a juvenile home. The victim is also undergoing counselling.