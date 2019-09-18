Fourth edition of Kite Flying festival from september 21.

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : The two day Kite Flying festival 2019 will begin here from September 21.

The event is being organised by Diamond City Developers fourth time in a row, following growing reception from the public.

Kite Flying is an ancient and traditional sport celebrated around the world, without any bias in age or gender and due to urbanization and

deficiency of space within the city and also due to government restrictions on kite flying

within city limits, this sport has diminished over the years.

With no option of practicing this sport, it has indeed become a very rare sight for the current generation.

This event gives an opportunity and helps the elder generation to teach the various nuances of kite flying to the younger generation.

Gauging the direction of the wind and gradually elevating the kites into the sky is a bit tricky yet fun activity to do.

Moreover watching the colorful kites in the sky is quite a sight indeed. This is an invite-only activity, and all the visitors will be given a free kite for them to fly.

Experts Kite flyers, winners of International Kite Flying Competition present at the event will help everyone with flying a kite and would also be out displaying a variety of giant kites like dragon kites, kites in animal shapes, and various other types.