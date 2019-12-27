FSAI chapter opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 27 : Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI) launched its Coimbatore Chapter.

FSAI established in 2002, is an all India body, with over 7800 members and 23 Chapters across India and works closely with Central and State Government bodies in formulation and implementation of safety and security policies in Fire Protection,Life Safety, Security, Building Automation.

A N Lawrence was installed as president and R Raghavendran as its secretary. during the inaugural function held here recently, a release said Friday. FSAI International President Pankaj Dharkar pointed out the importance of

safety measures to prevent fire accidents, as in India in the last decade, 3.16 Lakh fire accidents were reported which resulted in loss of several thousand lives each year.

FSAI has formulated FSAI Suraksha Index – a fire safety and security building rating system in India to enhance fire safety standards in the country, which would help construct safe, secure and smart buildings to prevent fire

accidents and to provide guidelines to Architects and Builders on safety standards, he said.

Deputy Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS)Vijayasekar, who was the guest said that TNFRS would work along with FSAI in implementing fire safety and rescue measures in the city, it said.