27 Dec 2018, Edition - 1262, Thursday
Futile attempt to loot bank in Pollachi

Covai Post Network

December 27, 2018

Coimbatore : Exploiting holidays and strike, an attempt was made to loot a private bank near Pollachi in the district.

The staff who came to the bank in Vettakaranpudur this morning noticed the window at the rear of the building broke open and a few things strewn at the floor and immediately informed the manager and police, who rushed to the spot.

On inspection it was found that the miscreants failed to break the chest and loot money, police said.

A complaint was filed at Anamalai police station and further investigations on, they said.

