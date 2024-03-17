Ganga Institute of Health Sciences SPORTS MEET -2024

Covai Post Network





A zestful grand sports Finale was conducted on 17.03.2024 in the premise of Ganga Institute of Health Sciences a unit of Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore which holds a strong suit in the world of Orthopaedics and Spine in a majestic way. Since from its inception 15 years back the Institute has aspired quality and stands synonym for its standard and structure in sculpting the scholars reflected in the most promsing colleges with more than 12 Allied Health Sciences Courses.

The consented event Chief Guests are Vasudevan Baskaran – who bagged the Nations Prestigious Arjuna Award (1979) for his gallant Leadership in Hockey and triggered with vibrant Health care Leaders and Directors of Ganga Hospital Dr.S. Rajasabapathy, Head of Plastic and Reconstructive Micro surgery and Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Head of orthopaedics and trauma surgery. The chief Guests were received with red Carpet honour by the unique Ganga Martial Parade.

The event preluded with Tamil Thaai Vazthu followed by which the vibrant gathering was welcomed by Dr. Esther John – Dean cum Principal, Ganga Institute of Health sciences. This sports Gala’s entitled theme “ Challenge Champion” was unveiled. A surprise Mascot release of two characters symbolizes Ducky Donald for determination & Undefeated Tom done by Mrs. Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan -Managing Director , Ganga Hospital.

The pride of our nation & Ganga Institute was soared high through flag hoist by the day’s esteemed chief guests. Dr. Raja Sababathy chronicled the achievements of Shri. Vasudevan Baskaran.

The imbibed team spirit was analyzed for its synchronization by the four troupe Cheras, Cholas, Pallavas & Pandiyas on the competitive parade led by their captains. The deserved dignitary Shri. Vasudevan Baskaran ignited the torch with his sportsman flame and the same was transferred in the orbit to the hands of four captain heads and declared the sports meet Opened.

The sports oath swore by the participants recited by . Dr. Raja Shanmuga Krishnan – Consultant, Breast Reconstruction, Oncologist, Aesthetic & Burns-Ganga Hospital. The spirit of Harmony to float high symbolized by the release of Pigeons and balloons by the dignitaries.

The enthralling dance steps, stunning stunts especially by the girls, resonant sports anthem and tattooing the sports field on the ground as a Vow Factor made the premise extravagant.

Following the Chief Guest address, Dr. Rajasekaran- Director of Ganga Hospital presented the memento to the chief Guest and Sports Coach and the sports events presided. The winners were staged with pride and prizes for their Commitment, hardship in this Grand Meet and marched triumphantly in the orbit.

The words of Gratitude was bestowed by Prof. Jeba Kumari Sudha – Vice Principal, GIHS and with the patriotic tune of our National anthem the event came to an end.