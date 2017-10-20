Garbage mounts as sanitary workers resume strike

As a section of conservancy workers struck work for the second day on Friday, uncleared garbage was found piled up in various localities across the city.

The sanitary staff have been keeping off from work, protesting the failure of the authorities to constitute a committee and look into their demands, particularly bonus. A large number of them, including the drivers and their assistants transporting garbage, went on a flash strike on Thursday demanding jpb regularisation and bonus for Deepavali.

They called off the strike after authorities assured to form a panel to look into the bonus issue, sources in AITUC, which is spearheading the strike, said. Though the Corporation has promised to form a committee to decide and disburse the bonus, it has not constituted yet, they said.

If the Corporation failed to settle the workers’ demands, there is the possibility of garbage dumped in front of Corporation offices, sources warned.