25 Jan 2021, Edition - 2022, Monday
Coimbatore

‘Gear Man of Coimbatore’ Late P Subramani among those conferred the Padma Shri

Covai Post Network

January 25, 2021

‘Gear Man of Coimbatore’ Late Shanti Gears proprietor P Subramanian has been awarded the Padma Shri by the central government. This year, 119 people have been awarded the Padma Shri.

Subramanian was the trustee of the Coimbatore Shanti Social Service Organization. Shanti Gears was founded in 1972 and grew exponentially by supplying machine parts to various countries.

Subramanian started the Shanti Social Service which is engaged in various philanthropic activities. Subramanian has been overseeing only Shanti Social Services since Shanti Gears was sold to another company.

Subramanian, who ran a non-profit restaurant, hospital, pharmacy, etc., passed away on December 11 last year. Many in Coimbatore paid rich tributes to him.

Meanwhile, Pappamal, a 105-year-old organic farmer from Mettupalayam has been conferred the Padma Shri.

