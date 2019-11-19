  • Download mobile app
20 Nov 2019
Girl student attempts suicide by self immolation in middle of road in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

November 19, 2019

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed for a while in the city, when a teenaged college girl attempted to commit suicide by self immolation in the early hours of today.

According to police, 19-year old Sneha, doing her B.Com second year in a private college, came out of her room shared with her friends to the main Avanashi Road around 5.30 AM and doused herself with the petrol she was carrying.

She immediately set her ablaze and started screaming, Seeing the incident some drivers of private vehicles managed to take and admit Sneha to the Govenrment Hospital, they said.

The student, in critical condition with 95 per cent burns, is being treated at the hospital. Sneha is a resident of Pattukottai in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.

Police registered a case and investigating the reason for the bid to commit suicide, they said.

