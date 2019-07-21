Global Kids Fashion Show 2019

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to create awareness about the safety of a child and how to take care of themselves, a Global Kids Fashion show is being conducted here on July 27.

Samudrikas Designer studio in association with Rubin Raj Productions is hosting its first season of “Global Kids Fashion Show” in the country, which is a platform for all kids under the age group of 5-12 years.

Mega auditions will be conducted across India to select 200 kids to walk the ramp for 10 prominent fashion designers and brands, Samudrika CEO and Founder Meenu Saravanan said in a release here.

“We will also be giving an option for the NRI kids to submit their entry by mailing their portfolio and a 30 second recorded video of them with parent’s confirmation letter and contacts details,” it said.

For the first time, auditions will be conducted at different government schools in the country, by encouraging them to be a part of the show and selected kids will be funded for their travel and stay by the organisers.

The entry fee Rs 500 per kid and after selecting 200 kids,there would be four grooming sessions for the kids, which will be held on September 22 in Bengaluru.