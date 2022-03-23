Global leaders, soil experts, celebs extend support to Sadhguru’s Save soil Movement

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru, one of India’s most influential spiritual leaders, kicked off the global #SaveSoil movement from London on Monday. The 65-year-old Yogi is undertaking a 100-day motorcycle journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction. Riding 30,000 kilometers through 27 countries, Sadhguru will cross three continents to draw attention to the direst ecological concern of our generation – rapid soil extinction.

As he kicked off the Movement, #JourneyForSoil became one of the top trends on Twitter with celebrities, global leaders and people from across the world coming out in support with heartfelt messages, wishing him a safe ride. Actors Santhanam, Ganesh Venkatraman, Rakul Preet Singh, Juhi Chawla, Lyricist Pa. Vijay and other various celebrities came out to express support for the campaign.

Actor Santhanam expressed his support for the campaign and said, “Sadhguru’s bike ride for the Save Soil movement to raise awareness about rampant desertification is starting today! Over the next 100 days, Soil should become the most widely discussed topic on the planet. Wishing you a safe journey, @SadhguruJV!”

Upbeat about the success of the campaign Lyricist Pa Vijay in a video message said, “I think the great effort put forward by Sadhguru on the topic of Saving the Soil will make an impression on the people of the world. Because soil is the source of man. This soil is the pinnacle of total humanity. The effort taken with a great effort to protect this soil will surely go to people from all walks of life. I hope this will lead to a great renaissance and soil revolution. So my regards and congratulations to this movement. Thanks”

Expressing her support for the cause, Kiran Bedi, Former Lt Governor of Puducherry said, “I don’t remember anyone in the recent history who has taken up ecological movements at this level! @SadhguruJV, wishing you the best of health and well-being during the 100 days of your ride! We are with you on this endeavour to #JourneyForSoil”

“Having signed MOUs with 6 countries to create policy changes to Save Soil, Sadhguru gets set to ride across 27

Countries for 100 days at the age of 65! If that’s not epic don’t know what is! We r with you, Sadhguru!” said actress Rakul Preet Singh in a heartfelt message.

Actor Mr. Ganesh Venkatram urged support for the campaign and said, “Let’s all come together to support the ‘Savesoil’ movement & help create the much needed awareness! My Best wishes to @Sadhgurujv ji as he begins his long bike journey on March 21st to create d much needed awareness ..Lets make this a peoples movement !”

Let's all come together to support the 'Savesoil' movement & help create the much needed awareness !

Tony Robbins, author-life coach, in a video message, invited people to join the movement and said, “Healthy soil is vital for life. Let’s do this together and make a difference for this planet to be more conscious.”

Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, tweeted, “Save the Soil to solve major problems faced by humanity”.

Apart from these, playback singers Karthik, Velmurugan, Mangali, Director Vasant, actress Juhi Chawla and many others have expressed their support for the Save Soil movement.

The movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the Movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people – 60% of the world’s electorate. It is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).