Good Samaritan hands over lost Rs 1 lakh to cops

There are people who find opportunities out of nothing to gain publicity there are several who do nothing but falsely claim credits for publicity but a good Samaritan in Coimbatore refused to disclose his name to the police when he handed over Rs.1,00,00 that he found on the streets of Chettipalayam in Coimbatore.

The police had two days back issued a public notice stating that Rs.1,00,00 that was found on the streets was in their position and the owner of the cash who had lost it may come to the police station with proper evidence to receive the cash.

Following the announcement, one Ismail from Podanur came to the police station and informed Sub Inspector Arul Parakash that he had lost the money while he was returning after his players at a mosque in Chettipalayam. He submitted enough evidence along with his credentials and the source of the money to the police and also explained how he had wrapped the cash. As the cops were convinced that the money indeed belonged to him, he received the cash back.

The man who handover the lost money to the cops may never be known but such beings are becoming a rarity.