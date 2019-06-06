Government firm on two language policy: CM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy Thursday said that the State is committed and firm on two language policy and he never advocated a three-language policy.

As some journalists in Delhi wanted their wards to study Tamil, I posted it in twitter handle. However, it was totally twisted. I never said anywhere that I was supporting a three language policy,” Palanisamy told reporters at the airport here tonight.

Palanisamy expressed hope that Karnataka will release Cauvery water as per the order of the Cauvery Management Board.

Stating that Congress President, Rahul Gandhi during election campaign in Karnataka had said that a dam will be constructed across Cauvery if his party came to power, Palanisamy said that no political party had condemned it.

On water shortage, the chief minister said that the State was facing water scarcity due to scanty rains. Steps were being taken to tackle the situation and funds had been allotted and officials were told about it even before the polls..

When asked about the decrease in the percentage of AIADMK votes in the recent polls, he said that AIADMK vote bank was intact and the decline was because of the party contesting in fewer seats.

Those who had left AIADMK will return to the party fold soon, he said.

DMK had won the elections as that party had put forward a bag of lies, he said.

To a question on the release of seven persons involved in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, Palanisamy said that the then chief minister, M Karunanidhi had written a note that except Nalini others six should not be released.