Governor pays homage to General Bipin Rawat

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: Tamil Nadu Governor Mr.R.N.Ravi,who arrived here by road late on

Wednesday evening today drove to the helicopter accident site near Nanjappan Chathiram below Coonoor.

In the accident,which occurred on December 8,the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had died.His wife Madhulika and 12 others

who had been on the Mi-17V5 chopper along with General Rawat had also died.

Mr.Ravi who spent some time at the scene of the tragedy placed a wreath below the portraits of the victims.

Among those present were the Superintendent of Police Mr.Aashish Rawat and the District Revenue Officer Mrs.Keerthi Priyadarshini.