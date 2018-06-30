Green Corridor project is meant for total development of the State: CM

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Rejecting the charges that eight-lane Salem-Chennai Green Corridor was meant for the benefit of miners, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday termed it as a figment of imagination of someone who wanted bring bad name for the government.

“The question itself is a figment of imagination to bring bad name to the Government and indulge in such campaign. The project is not meant for the benefit of any individual, but for the total development of Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami told reporters at Salem airport.

“Since this is the second such project in India, some opposition parties are trying to create hatred among the public,” he said.

He was replying to a specific question on the reports that the road was meant to favour some private miners, to take natural resources.

Stating that the road was a project by the Centre and the State was assisting to implement it, he said that Tamil Nadu Government was taking steps to get adequate compensation to those who were giving their land.

Not only Salem, but the nearby districts of Erode, Karur, Coimbatore will also progress industrially, once the road is completed he said.

“It is the duty of the Government to provide road and safety to the people, following increase in the number of vehicles from 1.7 crore a few years ago to 2.57 crore at present, which will go up to 3.27 crore vehicle, on the completion of the road,” he said.

Besides, about 16,224 lives have been lost on this stretch in road accidents and government was bound to provide an accident free road to the public, using most modern technology, he said.

Stating that large expanse of land was acquired during DMK period for 3,023 km road, Palaniswami said that the Government is offering more compensation than that was given during DMK period, as the guideline value was increased now.