Gudalur tahsildar dies of H1N1 influenza

Coimbatore : Abdul Rehman, working as Tahsildar in Gudalur in Nilgiris district died of H1N1 infleunza at the Government hospital here today.

The 43-year old Abdul Rehman was having symptoms of H1N1 (swine flu) two days ago and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, hospital sources said.

As his test reports confirmed that he was suffering from swine flu, the official was shifted to the Government hospital here yesterday night.

However, without responding to treatment, Abdul Rehman died this evening, the sources said.