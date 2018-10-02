02 Oct 2018, Edition - 1176, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Rose Valley Scam: ED summons 2 TMC MPs
- New Delhi: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi led central-government over Kisan Kranti
- Mahalaxmi Temple bans shorts and skirts
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi asks Bhupinder Hooda to join farmer protest
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for farmers, asks ‘why block farmers?’
- Kisan Kranti Yatra turns violent, tear gas shells used
- President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat
- Lucknow University students protest against ‘fake’ cases of indiscipline
- Gujaratis disclosed Rs 18,000 crore in black money in 4 months, reveals RTI
Gudalur tahsildar dies of H1N1 influenza
Covai Post Network
October 2, 2018
Coimbatore : Abdul Rehman, working as Tahsildar in Gudalur in Nilgiris district died of H1N1 infleunza at the Government hospital here today.
The 43-year old Abdul Rehman was having symptoms of H1N1 (swine flu) two days ago and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, hospital sources said.
As his test reports confirmed that he was suffering from swine flu, the official was shifted to the Government hospital here yesterday night.
However, without responding to treatment, Abdul Rehman died this evening, the sources said.