H Raja denies that he spoke to dismiss TN government on CAA issue

Coimbatore :BJP National Secretary, H Raja Friday said that he had never said that Tamil Nadu government will be dismissed if it did not implement the CAA.

Denying the reports on allegations in this regard, Raja told reporters here that some “unwanted elements” had deliberately dragged his name.

The opposition parties are indulging to create communal tension in the name of CAA, NPR and NRC, he alleged.

Stating that the 38 MPs, who had voted against the CAA, were safe and the Theni MP, P Ravindranath, who voted for it was attacked, Raja alleged that religious fundamentalists were indulging in violence

There are large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh working in Coimbatore,Tirupur, Pedundurai and Krishnagigi and the Government should identify and send them out, Raja said.

Those indulged in protest against CAA should be evacuated and whoever speak against Hindus will face serious retaliation, he cautioned.,

If DMK President, M K Stalin started the protest seeking citizenship for outsiders, he will be taught a fitting lesson in the elections, he said.

The issue of entering into alliance with Super Star Rajanikanth can be discussed after he floated his party, Raja said.