Has the woman taken revenge on Lokka for killing her husband ?

Coimbatore : The question whether Amani Thanji, who was living with the dead Sri Lankan underworld don, Angoda Lokka, poisoned him to take the revenge for killing her husband some time ago in the Island Nation, is going rounds among the police and general public alike.

The suspicion gains ground, following the part of postmortem report, which suggested that the finger and toe nails of dead person had turned bluish, an indication of poisoning, police sources said.

Police had suspicion of murder, following reports that appeared in the news papers in Sri Lanka that Lokka, wanted by Interpol and Sri Lankan police for various crimes including gang war, was poisoned to death in India in early July.

It was also reported in the newspapers, quoting Sri Lankan intelligence, that the gang opposed to Lokka has sent a woman to finish him.

Lokka reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died on July three and the body was shifted to Madurai after postmortem and cremated the next day.

CBCID, investigating the case, has arrested three persons, including Thanji, Sivakami Sundari an Dyaneshwaran on charges of fabricating documents to get an Aadhar card in the name of Pradeep Singh for Lokka, who was staying here since 2017.

The investigating agency has sent the viscera to Chennai for chemical examination, which will be helpful for DNA testing and also to identify whether dead was really Lokka.

CBCID is also working on to match some fingerprints received from the residence, where Lokka and Thanji were staying, with that of Lokka’s which will also be helpful to establish the dead person’s identity, the sources said.

The agency has filed a petition in Chief Judicial Magistrate court seeking to take the arrested to its custody for interrogation for five days, herring of which will come up on Wednesday, even as Thanji was shifted to Puzhal prison in Chennai, where foreign nationals are generally lodged.

Thanji was hospitalised before being shifted to Chennai, after she took overdose of pills to terminate her two-month pregnancy.