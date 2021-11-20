HDFC Mutual Fund announces New Fund Offer (NFO) – HDFC Multi Cap Fund -A one-stop solution for investors looking to diversify portfolio across market cap segments (Large Caps, Mid Caps, Small Caps)

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : HDFC Asset Management Company, one of India’s leading mutual fund house with ₹ 4.48 trillion in assets under management has announced launch of New Fund Offer – HDFC Multi Cap Fund for investors looking to diversify their portfolio with a disciplined exposure to large cap, mid cap, and small cap segments. The Scheme will make mandatory allocation of minimum 25% of its total assets each in large, mid, and small cap companies, while the balance 25% of its total assets will be allocated based on market view of the fund manager. The Scheme will have a choice of wide representation of sectors across market capitalization. The NFO will open on November 23, 2021, and will close on December 7, 2021.

Historically, different Market cap segments have outperformed each other at different points in time. Out of the last 16 Financial years (FY06 to FY21), Large caps have been the top performing market cap segment in 6 years, Mid Caps in 3 years and Small Caps in 7 years. Consequently, this presents a strong case for diversification across market cap segments. However, deciding the allocation to Large, Mid and Small Caps is not easy for most investors. HDFC Multi Cap Fund could provide a one stop solution for investors looking to diversify their portfolio across market cap segments with an aim to get the stability of Large Caps, growth of Mid Caps and potential of Small Caps through one Fund. Multi Cap approach helps investors focus on diversification instead of predicting outperformance/underperformance of different market cap segments.

In terms of investment strategy, HDFC Multi Cap Fund will follow a mix of top down and bottom up approach to stock selection. As per the current investment strategy, the Scheme will invest ~60%-75% of Total Assets in Large and Mid Caps*. Further, it will invest ~25%-40% of Total Assets in Small Caps. The Scheme will invest without a style bias and aims to capture opportunities across growth, value and turnaround companies.

*The current investment strategy/proposed allocation are subject to change depending on the market conditions, within the permissible limits mentioned in the Scheme Information Document.

The Scheme is managed by Mr. Gopal Agrawal, who has nearly 19 years of experience in Fund Management and equity research. Commenting on HDFC Multi Cap Fund, Gopal Agrawal, who is the Fund Manager of this Scheme, said, “We have observed that different market cap segments perform differently at different points in time. HDFC Multi Cap Fund is a one-stop solution for investors looking for exposure to different market caps, through one fund in a disciplined manner, to achieve better risk-adjusted returns. We believe that long-term fundamentals, effective diversification and stock selection are critical in a constantly changing environment. Going forward, the structural growth drivers and supportive external environment bode well for India’s secular growth story. Further, robust earnings growth outlook and favourable macroeconomic environment bode well for equities over medium to long term.”

HDFC Multi Cap Fund is suitable for investors with a medium to long term investment horizon, looking for disciplined exposure to Large, Mid and Small Caps.