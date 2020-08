Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A health inspector died of Covid-19 in the ESI Hospital today.

The 56-year old man was working as inspector the health department in Arisipalayam on the outskirts and was admitted to the hospital August 13 after testing positive.

The man was also suffering from diabetes and breathing problem and died without responding to treatment.

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters. The body was cremated in Nanjundapuram area.