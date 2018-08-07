  • Download mobile app

08 Aug 2018

  • PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
  • Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
  • The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
  • Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
  • Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
  • J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
  • US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
  • Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
Hearing news on MK’s death, party activist dies

Covai Post Network

August 7, 2018

COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old DMK activist swooned and died while watching the news of death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi on television near Pollachi in the district.

Kanagaraj, an active party worker from a village in north Pollachi, was glued to TV since Monday, party sources said.

On hearing the leader’s demise, around 6.30 p.m. Kanagaraj swooned and died at the spot, they said.

Meanwhile, nearly 230 Government-run liquor outlets downed their shutters and majority of the buses proceeding to Kerala and Karnataka stopped plying.

Shops and other commercial establishments in the district downed shutters as a mark of respect to Karunanidhi, even as long queues were seen at all the petrol pumps across the district..

Party workers paid floral tributes to their leader’s photographs placed at various places.

In a statement, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi General secretary E.R. Eswaran, condoling the death said that the death was a great loss to the Tamil language and also entire Tamil community.

