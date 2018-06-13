  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Heavy rain forces closure of Kovai Kutralam falls

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Coimbatore: Forest officials announced the closure of Kovai Kutralam falls for the fourth consecutive day today due to heavy rain in the city.

Forest officials announced closure of the waterfalls on Saturday after heavy rain and gusty wind in Coimbatore. As rain continued in the Western Ghats region and trees fell along the way to the waterfalls, officials were forced to close the park on Sunday too.

Monday is an official holiday for the falls for weekly maintenance. Though the intensity of the rain had come down, the water level at the falls had not dropped, say forest officials. Considering tourist safety, the falls has remained closed.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿