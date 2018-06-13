Heavy rain forces closure of Kovai Kutralam falls

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Forest officials announced the closure of Kovai Kutralam falls for the fourth consecutive day today due to heavy rain in the city.

Forest officials announced closure of the waterfalls on Saturday after heavy rain and gusty wind in Coimbatore. As rain continued in the Western Ghats region and trees fell along the way to the waterfalls, officials were forced to close the park on Sunday too.

Monday is an official holiday for the falls for weekly maintenance. Though the intensity of the rain had come down, the water level at the falls had not dropped, say forest officials. Considering tourist safety, the falls has remained closed.