Heritage train service resumes after frequent disruption

Coimbatore : The services of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR)resumed Tuesday after a gap of over one week from Mettuypalayam to Udhagamandalam.

The Heritage train was cancelled from November 16 due to landslides and boulders falling on track due to incessant rains in Nilgiris district, but resumed for two days in between, only to cancel till Monday, much to the disappointment of tourists including from abroad.

Due to heavy rains, the track between Aderly and Hillgrover stations was badly affected, following fall of boulders and trees, which was properly restored only Monday, railway sources said.

After making sure of the safety, the train left Mettupalayam in the district at 7.10 AM to Udhgamandalam, carrying nearly 200 passengers.