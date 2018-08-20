Hero’s return gift to the little heroine

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: For nine-year-old Anupriya, a resident of Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, riding a new bicycle was a dream. To make her dream a reality, she was saving money in her piggy bank for the last four years.

However, Anupriya decided to contribute her entire savings of R. 9000 for the flood victims of Kerala. “I can buy a cycle anytime. But the people there are suffering a lot. I want to help them,” she said.

As the news of the nine-year-old’s noble gesture spread, Hero Motors announced that she wold get a bike from the company every year of her life. “Anupriya, pranam to you. We appreciate you gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us. Please DM your address or contact us at customercare@herocycles.com” tweeted Pankaj M. Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero Motors.

He also added that the company would give her a bike every year of her life.