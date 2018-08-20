  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
  • CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
  • More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
  • The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
  • The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
  • 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
  • ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
  • Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Travel

Coimbatore

Hero’s return gift to the little heroine

Covai Post Network

August 20, 2018

COIMBATORE: For nine-year-old Anupriya, a resident of Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, riding a new bicycle was a dream. To make her dream a reality, she was saving money in her piggy bank for the last four years.

However, Anupriya decided to contribute her entire savings of R. 9000 for the flood victims of Kerala. “I can buy a cycle anytime. But the people there are suffering a lot. I want to help them,” she said.

As the news of the nine-year-old’s noble gesture spread, Hero Motors announced that she wold get a bike from the company every year of her life. “Anupriya, pranam to you. We appreciate you gesture to support humanity in the hour of need. You would get a brand new cycle from us. Please DM your address or contact us at customercare@herocycles.com” tweeted Pankaj M. Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero Motors.

He also added that the company would give her a bike every year of her life.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿