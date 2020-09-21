  • Download mobile app
21 Sep 2020
Coimbatore

Highest ever single day count of 648 in Coimbatore, affected crosses 26,500 today

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2020

Coimbatore : The district registered the highest ever single day spike of 648 Covid-19 positive cases today, crossing 26,500 total counts and with six deaths the toll rose to 382.

Of the total 26,562 cases, 21,690 patients were discharged and 4,475 are undergoing treatment, a State Medical bulletin said.

Erode recorded 201 fresh cases taking the tally to 8,451, of which 4,412 were discharged and1,144 under treatment. Two deaths took the total to 72 in the district.

With 295 new cases, Salem count touched 16,790 of which 14,266 were discharged and 2,260 are undergoing treatment. One death took the toll to 264.

In Tirupur, 161 new cases took the tally to 6,220 and 1,590 patients are undergoing treatment afrer discharging 4,535 patients. The death so far is 95, it said.

