Highest single day spike of 661 in Coimbatore, total crosses 29,000 in the district

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With record highest single day spike of 661 covid-19 positive cases, the total count in the district crossed 29,000 today and the death toll went up to 408.

Of the total 29,057 cases, 23,848 were discharged and 4,806 are under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a state medical bulletin said.

Six deaths took the toll to 408.

In Erode, 151 new cases took the total to 6,140 of which 4,945 were discharged and 1,116 under treatment. With one death, toll rose to 79.

Salem registered 297 fresh cases and the total cases reached 18,005, out of wich 15,106 were discharged and 2,601 are under treatment. With eight deaths, the toll touched 298.

New 158 cases took the Tirupur tally to 7,202 of which 5,395 were discharged and 1,693 undergoing treatment. The four deaths, took the tally to 114, it said.