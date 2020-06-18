Hindu Munnani flays left parties for not condemning China on killings

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Hindu Munnani today flayed Left parties for not condemning the Chinese attack on Indian soldiers, martyring 20 of them in Ladakh area.

It can be understood that Communist parties will not not speak against China, but what about DMK president, M K Stalin, who also failed to condemn such a barbarious attack,Munnani President, Kadeshwara Subramaniam asked in Tirupur.

Was it because Left parties are in alliance with DMK and wanted for political gains, he asked.

The Munnani will always extend its support to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the issue and ready to go to the war field and help Indian Army, whenever necessary, he said.

The Munnani workers, who staged a protest against China, burnt its national flag and also broke Chinese products and put it in fire, near Corporation Office.

Earlier, Subramaniam and workers paid floral tributes to the portrait of Havildar Palani from Madurai who was one among the martyrs.

Meanwhile, a group of BJP youth wing took a pledge for not using Chinese products, as part of condemning the killings, in Gandhipuram Bus stand in Coimbatore.

They also broke Chinese products and burnt its flag.