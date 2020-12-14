  • Download mobile app
14 Dec 2020
History-sheeter hacked to death

December 14, 2020

A three-member gang hacked to death, J Karan aka Karankumar, a history-sheeter to death in Coimbatore on Sunday night.The 23-year-old deceased belonged to Kasthuri Bhai Street of Ganapathy area.

On Sunday night, Karan, under the influence of alcohol, frightened motorists with a knife, demanding money. He intercepted an autorickshaw that carried three passengers. When they refused to part with cash, he tried to assault them which is when they attacked him with an iron rod from the autorickshaw. Karan suffered grievous injuries to his head and died on the spot.

Karan had eight criminal cases on him, including robbery and assault in Saravanampatti police station limits. Karan had also been detained under the Goondas act and had just recently come out on bail from the Coimbatore Central prison.

