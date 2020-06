Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) president Arjun Sampath was Friday arrested at nearby Tirupur for attempting to burn the National flag of China.

Sampath, along with 15 party workers, raised slogans against China near the Railway Station and tried to burn the flag. However, police prevented the attempt and arrested all of them.

Sampath requested the general public to boycott Chinese products, police said.