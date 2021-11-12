HomeLane launches its FIRST Experience Centre in Coimbatore with Accelerating Demand for Home Interiors

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : HomeLane, India’s choice for on-time home interiors, launched its first Experience Centre in Coimbatore as part of the Company’s strategic plan to widen its presence in Tier-2 markets across India, including Tamil Nadu. HomeLane made an investment of INR 2 crores to set up the new Experience Centre in Coimbatore and is expected to generate a revenue of INR 75 crores by FY’23 from Coimbatore. The company also plans to invest another INR 50-60 lakhs to expand its presence in the nearby markets like Tiruppur & Erode, over the next six months.

The new 2500 sq. ft HomeLane Experience Centre enables customers to enjoy a wide variety of warm and cosy home setups for display, explore design ideas and co-create their home with dedicated design experts. It is centrally located in Coimbatore’s prominent Lakshmi Mill Junction, Avinashi Road and is convenient for customers to visit from any part of the city with ample car parking space. The apartment culture in Coimbatore is slowly picking up, but many homeowners in the city have larger independent homes and are looking for organised players in the market who can deliver personalised designs at pocket-friendly prices within predictable timelines. HomeLane brings predictability and transparency to its customer experience and has already received tremendous traction in the city.

Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder & COO, HomeLane said, “We are excited to expand our footprint in Coimbatore, one of the top 10 markets in India, and one of the top Tier-II cities for realty investments. Over the last few years, it has become a hub for affordable housing with good infrastructure with up and coming residential areas like Kalapatti, Singanallur and Trichy Road. The people here are vibrant and warm and expect their homes to be a reflection of their personalities and we look forward to providing them with the best interior solutions.”

Speaking about the new studio launch, Mahesh Singh, Business Head – Coimbatore, said, “Coimbatore is a very interesting market for us. In addition to immense local demand for home interiors, there is demand for organised interior solutions from NRIs who invest in homes in the city. With our proprietary 3D visualisation tool, the interiors process can entirely be handled virtually. We have already been approached by homeowners based out of Dubai, Singapore and South Africa.”