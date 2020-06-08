  • Download mobile app
08 Jun 2020, Edition - 1791, Monday
Mobile application development
Coimbatore

Hotels start functioning with strict regulations in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2020

Coimbatore : With some relaxations, the hotels, which were closed for the public for nearly 70 days, today started functioning, strictly
following the regulations, like 50 per cent seating capacity, social distancing and cleaning process from time to time, in and around the city.

The owners, who had discussion with the district collectors two days ago, were strictly monitoring the workers and directing the men in kitchen and also serving to wash their hands with sanitizers, wear face masks and gloves.

Those workers with cough or cold were strictly not allowed into the hotel and referred to the doctors, sources in the district hotel owners association said.

The tables and chairs used by the customers were cleaned with disinfectants from time to time and  a board “no service” was placed at uncleaned tables. Only two persons were allowed on a table.

All the ingredients like rice, vegetables were cleaned before use

The customers are subjected to test, including thermal scanner, before entering the premises and family with more members were asked to wait. 

