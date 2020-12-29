  • Download mobile app
December 29, 2020
Coimbatore

Houses along Selvampathy Tank to be removed soon: Corporation authorities

Covai Post Network

December 29, 2020

Corporation officials have informed that removing houses built along the Selvampathy tank in Coimbatore will start soon.

Smart City projects are underway in Coimbatore. For this purpose, the occupied houses, shops, buildings, etc, are being removed by the Corporation authorities. The Corporation authorities planned to remove the houses that had been occupied and built along the Selvampathy Tank near RS Puram.

Those who had built houses along the Selvampathy Tank were given alternative houses in Coimbatore on behalf of the Housing Board. Many of those who received those houses did not vacate the ones they had occupied. Following this, the Coimbatore Corporation officials, the Housing Replacement Board officials and the Electricity Board officials recently cut off the power supply to the 98 houses that were being occupied and built there.

Meanwhile, work is underway to evacuate those for whose homes electricity has been cut off. A Corporation official said that the demolition work will take place soon after the houses are vacated.

